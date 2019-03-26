69°
Man, 60, arrested after deadly head-on crash in East Feliciana Parish Tuesday
JACKSON - A driver is being charged in a deadly crash in East Feliciana Parish Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported around 10 a.m. on LA 10 west of LA 19. According to Louisiana State Police, 34-year-old Marshaun Robertson was killed in the collision.
Investigators said Salvatore Euggino, 60, was driving eastbound on the highway when he crossed into the opposing lane and struck Robertson head-on.
Police said it's unclear what caused Euggino to cross into the wrong lane, but impairment is not a suspected factor at this time.
Euggino was arrested and charged with negligent homicide and violating a no passing zone.
