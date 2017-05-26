85°
Man, 44, arrested in Manchester bombing inquiry

May 26, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England - British police say a 44-year-old man has been arrested in Manchester in connection with the suicide bombing at an arena in the city that killed 22 people.

Greater Manchester Police said the man was detained Friday night in Rusholme, an inner city area of Manchester, "on suspicion of offenses contrary to the terrorism act."

A police statement didn't provide any details about why the man was arrested, but noted that the department's investigation of Monday's bombing after an Ariana Grande concert was "fast-moving."

The man is one of nine who is being held for questioning in England following Monday's attack. Two other people were taken into custody and then released.

