Man, 28, pleads guilty in 3 killings, gets 30 years

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A 28-year-old man has pleaded guilty in three killings and the wounding of an 8-year-old boy, and has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office says in a statement that the judge approved Isaac "Ike" Jones' guilty plea as potential jurors waited in the hall Monday at Criminal District Court.

He'd been charged with second-degree murder of 25-year-old Jeremy Curry in August 2012 and first-degree murder in the April 2013 deaths of 26-year-old Orlando Rickmon and 22-year-old Desmond Bell, and attempted murder of a boy who was seriously wounded by a stray bullet while playing with other children.

He pleaded guilty to seven crimes, including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, which carries the 30-year sentence, and attempted murder. Other sentences will run concurrently.