Man gets 38 years for shooting 2 in head

Photo; Nola.com/Times-Picayune

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana prosecutors say a 24-year-old man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in the head, leaving the woman unresponsive and the man blind.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said in a statement that Nicholas Collor pleaded guilty Monday after prosecutors agreed not to ask for sentencing as a repeat offender.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one each of simple assault and possessing a firearm after a felony conviction. Authorities say Collor was on probation when he kicked in the woman's apartment door on Aug. 20. He had pleaded guilty in 2016 to seven counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.