Man, 2 boys rescued from sinking shrimp boat in Louisiana

CYPREMORT POINT - A Louisiana wildlife agent rescued a 55-year-old man and two boys aged 11 and 14 from a sinking shrimp boat.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says a submerged object in Vermilion Bay ripped a hole in the boat as it headed out about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Spokesman Adam Einck says Sgt. Mitch Darby wasn't yet on duty, but got a boat to the site after the man called the department.

He says the man told Darby that he and the boys were just about to go into the water with life vests on when Darby's boat arrived about five miles southeast of Cypremort Point.

He says the man and the older boy had scrapes and bruises.

Einck says the Coast Guard will investigate.