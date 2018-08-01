80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man, 18, accused of pushing boy off water slide

1 hour 1 minute 51 seconds ago Wednesday, August 01 2018 Aug 1, 2018 August 01, 2018 7:48 PM August 01, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KMSP-TV

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (AP) - Police have arrested an 18-year-old man accused of pushing an 8-year-old boy off a slide at a suburban Minneapolis water park.

Authorities say the boy fell 31 feet to the ground Tuesday. Police say he was conscious and breathing when officers arrived, and is hospitalized in stable condition.

The incident happened at the Apple Valley Aquatic Center. Police say the man and the boy did not know each other and were waiting in line to ride down the water slide when the man allegedly picked up the boy at the top of the slide platform and pushed him over the railing.

The Star Tribune reports criminal charges are expected.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days