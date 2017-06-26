83°
Man, 15-year-old son accused of killing Louisiana black bear

Source: Associated Press
NEW IBERIA - Louisiana officials say a rifle confiscated in a night hunting case let authorities track down a father and son accused of killing a Louisiana black bear .
  
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says 59-year-old Elie Dupre of New Iberia and his 15-year-old son both were cited for killing a bear near Lydia in 2015. Dupre could not be reached for comment.
  
The citation can bring up to 120 days in jail, a $950 fine, plus up to $10,000 in civil restitution.
  
A news release Monday said agents arrested Dupre in a separate night hunting case in December 2015, and confiscated three firearms. It says one rifle turned out to match the bullet found in a black bear killed in November 2015.

