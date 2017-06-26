83°
Latest Weather Blog
Man, 15-year-old son accused of killing Louisiana black bear
NEW IBERIA - Louisiana officials say a rifle confiscated in a night hunting case let authorities track down a father and son accused of killing a Louisiana black bear .
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says 59-year-old Elie Dupre of New Iberia and his 15-year-old son both were cited for killing a bear near Lydia in 2015. Dupre could not be reached for comment.
The citation can bring up to 120 days in jail, a $950 fine, plus up to $10,000 in civil restitution.
A news release Monday said agents arrested Dupre in a separate night hunting case in December 2015, and confiscated three firearms. It says one rifle turned out to match the bullet found in a black bear killed in November 2015.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Video of French Quarter mugging
-
Man wanted for allegedly stealing televisions from O'Neal Lane Walmart
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Sheriff's office admits to mistake after not sending rape kit...
-
Tired of sifting through multiple mortgage company requests
-
Central residents tired of flooding; drainage clean-up to begin July 10