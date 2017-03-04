65°
Malaysia expels North Korean ambassador over Kim's killing
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Malaysia's foreign minister says the government has expelled North Korea's ambassador for criticizing the investigation into the killing of the North Korean leader's estranged half brother.
Foreign Minister Anifah Aman said in a statement that a notice was sent to the North Korean Embassy on Saturday saying Ambassador Kang Chol must leave the country within 48 hours.
Anifah said that earlier in the week, Malaysia demanded that North Korea apologize for criticizing the investigation into the Feb. 13 killing of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur's airport.
He said that no apology had come and that none appeared forthcoming, so Malaysia decided to expel the ambassador.
