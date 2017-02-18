62°
Malaysia arrests 4th suspect in N. Korean death

By: Associated Press
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Malaysian police have announced the arrest of a fourth suspect, a North Korean, in the death of the half brother of the North Korean leader.

A police statement says the man identified as Ri Jong Chol was arrested on Friday in Selangor near Kuala Lumpur.

It gave no other details.

Two women, one of them Indonesian and the other traveling on a Vietnamese passport, and a boyfriend of one of them, have been arrested earlier on suspicion of involvement in the death of Kim Jong Nam.

South Korea has accused its enemies in North Korea of dispatching a hit squad to kill Kim Jong Nam at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, saying two female assassins poisoned him and then fled in a taxi.

