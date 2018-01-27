Make-up snow days dip into Mardi Gras break in Pointe Coupee Parish

NEW ROADS - We're barely a month in, but this winter is already a memorable one. Two snow storms and multiple road closures canceled school in several districts across the area.

Now, schools are having to decide when they're going to make up those days. For some, the decision is putting part of Mardi Gras break in jeopardy.

The Pointe Coupee Parish School District needs to make up 3 days. One will be on May 22 and 23, which were going to be half days originally. The other two, will be taken away from Mardi Gras break on Feb. 15 and 16.

"It's kind of for the kids to enjoy Mardi Gras, so I do care that they have to do that,” said Quidette Johnson who’s daughter goes to Livonia High.

The Superintendent told WBRZ the district was either going to make up the snow days over Mardi Gras break or after Memorial Day. The district chose Mardi Gras so the students would have more class time before Spring testing.

"I feel like it's fine,” said Briana Derozan, who doesn't normally plan a vacation over Mardi Gras break with her daughter. “It won't change any plans,” she said.

Pointe Coupee isn't the only district making changes to their school schedule. West Feliciana will be making up days on March 7, a staff development day, and Feb. 12, Lundi Gras. Livingston, East Feliciana and Ascension Parish have not decided what they will be doing. Nothing will change for students in East Baton Rouge Parish.

But for some, the ice is coming with a price.

"I wish they would make it up at the end in May like they normally do, [my daughter] really doesn't need to miss out on Mardi Gras,” said Johnson.

The Pointe Coupee superintendent told principals in the district that they will be accommodating to the families that already scheduled vacations during Mardi Gras. Make-up work will be an option for those who won't be able to make it to school.