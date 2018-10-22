70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Major power outage reported along Perkins Road Monday

Monday, October 22 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Power has been restored to those affected by Monday's outage.

BATON ROUGE - More than 1,500 people living in neighborhoods along Perkins Road are without power Monday afternoon.

According to Entergy, roughly 1,600 of its customers have lost power along Perkins just east of Lee Drive. According to the company, the outage extends just past Essen Lane.

There is currently no word on what caused the outage.

Entergy says it expects to have power restored by 6 p.m. Monday.

