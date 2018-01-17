31°
Major interstate, highway closures due to icy conditions
BATON ROUGE - List of road closures due to icy conditions.
UPDATE: US 190 in both directions is open from the Amite River Bridge (Denham Springs) to LA 25 (Covington). Motorists are advised to limit movement to emergency travel only. For a complete list of road closures check 511la.org.
East Baton Rouge
- All of I-110
- I-10 Lafayette to Slidell
- I-12 Baton Rouge to Madisonville
- I-55 is closed through the entire state
- LA 10 is closed from US 61 in St Francisville to LA 10 Business in New Roads. This includes the Audubon Bridge
- Plank Rd is closed between Hooper and Blount
- Siegen Lane overpass over Ward Creek
- Hwy 51 is closed from Airline in Laplace to the Miss line
- George O'Neal over Jones Creek
- 72nd I-110 overpassN. 19th I-110 overpass
- Greenwell Springs over the Comite River
- Main St. (Zachary) - White Bayou Bridge
For additional surface street closures in EBR, click HERE. In Baton Rouge, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome encouraged drivers to be off of roads no later than 8pm.
