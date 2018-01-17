31°
Major interstate, highway closures due to icy conditions

22 hours 39 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, January 16 2018 Jan 16, 2018 January 16, 2018 3:34 PM January 16, 2018 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Ashley Fruge'

WATCH DAY-LONG COVERAGE HERE

BATON ROUGE - List of road closures due to icy conditions.

UPDATE: US 190 in both directions is open from the Amite River Bridge (Denham Springs) to LA 25 (Covington). Motorists are advised to limit movement to emergency travel only. For a complete list of road closures check 511la.org.

East Baton Rouge

  • All of I-110
  • I-10 Lafayette to Slidell
  • I-12 Baton Rouge to Madisonville
  • I-55 is closed through the entire state
  • LA 10 is closed from US 61 in St Francisville to LA 10 Business in New Roads. This includes the Audubon Bridge
  • Plank Rd is closed between Hooper and Blount
  • Siegen Lane overpass over Ward Creek
  • Hwy 51 is closed from Airline in Laplace to the Miss line
  • George O'Neal over Jones Creek
  • 72nd I-110 overpassN. 19th I-110 overpass
  • Greenwell Springs over the Comite River
  • Main St. (Zachary) - White Bayou Bridge

For additional surface street closures in EBR, click HERE.  In Baton Rouge, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome encouraged drivers to be off of roads no later than 8pm. 

Check this post often for road closures.

Radar
7 Days