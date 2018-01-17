Major interstate, highway closures due to icy conditions

BATON ROUGE - List of road closures due to icy conditions.

UPDATE: US 190 in both directions is open from the Amite River Bridge (Denham Springs) to LA 25 (Covington). Motorists are advised to limit movement to emergency travel only. For a complete list of road closures check 511la.org.

East Baton Rouge

All of I-110

I-10 Lafayette to Slidell

I-12 Baton Rouge to Madisonville

I-55 is closed through the entire state

LA 10 is closed from US 61 in St Francisville to LA 10 Business in New Roads. This includes the Audubon Bridge

Plank Rd is closed between Hooper and Blount

Siegen Lane overpass over Ward Creek

Hwy 51 is closed from Airline in Laplace to the Miss line

George O'Neal over Jones Creek

72nd I-110 overpassN. 19th I-110 overpass

Greenwell Springs over the Comite River

Main St. (Zachary) - White Bayou Bridge

For additional surface street closures in EBR, click HERE. In Baton Rouge, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome encouraged drivers to be off of roads no later than 8pm.

Check this post often for road closures.