72°
Latest Weather Blog
12-vehicle fatal crash shuts down I-10 East in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Officials have shut down the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Gonzales to assist a fatal accident involving 12 vehicles.
The incident was reported sometime around 9 o'clock Wednesday night on the eastbound lanes of I-10 between Highway 74 and Highway 30.
According to Louisiana State Police, the fatal crash involves a dozen vehicles. Information on what caused the accident, including other serious injuries, was not immediately available.
A News 2 crew is en route to the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local family wins extravagant holiday home makeover
-
Officials get update on Comite Diversion project
-
La. Office of Motor Vehicle reports statewide system outage, down until further...
-
Ousted mayor after election upset: Friends will 'turn on you'
-
Ousted Central mayor after election update: Friends will 'turn on you'