12-vehicle fatal crash shuts down I-10 East in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Officials have shut down the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Gonzales to assist a fatal accident involving 12 vehicles.

The incident was reported sometime around 9 o'clock Wednesday night on the eastbound lanes of I-10 between Highway 74 and Highway 30.

According to Louisiana State Police, the fatal crash involves a dozen vehicles. Information on what caused the accident, including other serious injuries, was not immediately available.

A News 2 crew is en route to the scene.