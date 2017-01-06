Major accident shuts down I-110 NB, multiple exit ramps

39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Commuters may want to take an alternate route Friday morning as I-110 northbound is closed due to a major accident involving several cars and an 18-wheeler. The delay from this incident has reached College Drive on I-10 westbound.

The ramp from I-10 eastbound to I-110 northbound is closed. Traffic on I-10 westbound can get to I-110 northbound, but must exit at Government Street. The I-110 southbound exit at Government is also closed.

This is a developing story and a WBRZ crew is on the scene now. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.

