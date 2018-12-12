Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Tennessee; felt in Atlanta

Photo: NWS Morristown

DECATUR, Tenn. (AP) - Engineers are inspecting the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant in Tennessee as a precaution after a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck nearby.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake struck eastern Tennessee and could be felt in Atlanta. The light earthquake occurred Wednesday around 4:14 a.m. about seven miles northeast of Decatur.

There has an earthquake centered near Decatur, TN that the @USGS reports as a magnitude 4.4. More info at https://t.co/qGohYZtqr1 pic.twitter.com/tXGujdHo4z — NWS Morristown (@NWSMorristown) December 12, 2018

About 13 minutes later, a 3.3 magnitude aftershock struck. The Tennessee Valley Authority says the nuclear plant didn't appear to be affected and was continuing to operate safely.

According to the USGS, the Eastern Tennessee seismic zone is one of the most active earthquake areas in the Southeast. The zone extends across parts of Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama.

There didn't appear to be any immediate reports of injuries