63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Madonna defends her anti-Trump speech at women's march

1 hour 30 minutes 12 seconds ago January 22, 2017 Jan 22, 2017 Sunday, January 22 2017 January 22, 2017 4:18 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - Madonna is defending her fiery, expletive-laden speech at the women's march, saying her words were "taken wildly out of context."

The singer said at the Washington, D.C., march Saturday that she had at times been angry after the election and had thought "an awful lot about blowing up the White House."

In a statement Sunday on Instagram , Madonna said she was trying to express there are two ways to respond to Donald Trump's election: with hope or with outrage. She said she hopes to effect change "with love."

Madonna wrote that she doesn't promote violence and people should listen to her speech "in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context."

Cable news networks broadcasting her speech cut away after Madonna used several expletives. MSNBC later apologized.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days