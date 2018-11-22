Macy's apologizes for 'technical difficulties'

Photo: People.com

NEW YORK (AP) - Macy's is apologizing for "technical difficulties" after fans watching the Thanksgiving Day Parade ripped into singer Rita Ora for what they saw as awkward lip-syncing.

The British singer appeared out of sync with the vocals that viewers heard during parts of her televised performance of "Let You Love Me." The episode sparked a flurry of online commentary.

Macy's apologized later Thursday, tweeting that "several recording artists experienced technical difficulties that negatively impacted their performance."

Ora tweeted thanks to Macy's for "the honesty."

In another moment that got attention, a performance from the Broadway musical "The Prom" included a kiss between two female cast members. The producers told Entertainment Weekly it was the parade's "first LGBTQ kiss."

Representatives for Macy's and broadcaster NBCUniversal haven't immediately responded to inquiries.