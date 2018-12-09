Macron to meet officials to discuss protests

PARIS (AP) - An official says that French President Emmanuel Macron plans to bring together national and local officials on Monday to hear their proposals in this "grave moment the nation is traversing."

The Elysee Palace official said on Sunday that the goal is to mobilize into action the panoply of officials representing political, economic and social forces of France in a bid to unwind a spiral of protests. The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Macron is expected to address the nation early in the week, breaking a silence that has fed the fury of the grassroots movement, which has expanded and radicalized.

New violence hit Paris and a handful of other cities in the fourth Saturday protest by the protesters dubbed yellow vests for the bright safety vests they often wear.