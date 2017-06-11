86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Macron's party has clear lead in France election

1 hour 36 minutes 51 seconds ago June 11, 2017 Jun 11, 2017 Sunday, June 11 2017 June 11, 2017 1:40 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: The Charlotte Observer
PARIS - Partial official results show that French President Emmanuel Macron's new centrist party is clearly leading the first round of parliamentary elections crucial to his plans to change France.
  
With 46 percent of votes counted from Sunday's balloting, the Interior Ministry said Macron's Republic on the Move party had more than 26 percent of votes in the elections for the 577 seats in the National Assembly.
  
The conservative Republicans had 16 percent, the far-right National Front 14 percent, the far-left party of Jean-Luc Melenchon had 10 percent and the Socialists - who dominated the outgoing National Assembly - with just 7 percent.
  
Polling agencies project that Macron's party will win a large majority in the second round June 18. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days