Macron, Le Pen advance to France runoff

Image: KTEN

PARIS - French centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are advancing to the presidential runoff, after major opponents conceded defeat.



For the first time in modern French history, no mainstream party candidate is advancing, upending the country's political system.



Voters will choose May 7 between Macron, a former investment banker and ex-economy minister, and Le Pen, who has tried to scrub her National Front party of its history of racism and anti-Semitism.