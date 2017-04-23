65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Macron, Le Pen advance to France runoff

52 minutes 11 seconds ago April 23, 2017 Apr 23, 2017 Sunday, April 23 2017 April 23, 2017 2:00 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: KTEN

PARIS - French centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are advancing to the presidential runoff, after major opponents conceded defeat.

For the first time in modern French history, no mainstream party candidate is advancing, upending the country's political system.

Voters will choose May 7 between Macron, a former investment banker and ex-economy minister, and Le Pen, who has tried to scrub her National Front party of its history of racism and anti-Semitism.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days