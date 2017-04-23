65°
Latest Weather Blog
Macron, Le Pen advance to France runoff
PARIS - French centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are advancing to the presidential runoff, after major opponents conceded defeat.
For the first time in modern French history, no mainstream party candidate is advancing, upending the country's political system.
Voters will choose May 7 between Macron, a former investment banker and ex-economy minister, and Le Pen, who has tried to scrub her National Front party of its history of racism and anti-Semitism.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community says it's still seeking justice for Alton Sterling
-
American Airlines employee grounded after confrontation with passenger
-
Historic dorms in Tiger Stadium to be demolished
-
Second disaster hits family within a year, waiting on insurance
-
After WBRZ report, killer's parole rescinded