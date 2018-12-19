54°
Macaulay Culkin recreates 'Home Alone' scenes in new Google ad

It's been nearly 30 years since 'Home Alone' was first released, and actor Macaulay Culkin teamed up with Google for an ad that pays homage to the Christmas classic.

On Wednesday, Google debuted the latest holiday-themed commercial for its Google Home device. The trailer features a much older Culkin recreating scenes from the film with some modern conveniences thrown in thanks to the device.

Using both new and repurposed footage from the film, the commercial is sure to send you some real nostalgia vibes.

You can check out the full ad below.

