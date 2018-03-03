Ma'Khail Hilliards dream to become an LSU Tiger

A dream that all started right here on the fields at Central high school has led former Wildcat Ma'Khail Hilliard to his dream.

"Ever since I was little I dreamed to be an LSU Tiger and now I'm here," said LSU freshman pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard.

Hilliard a former baton rouge metro player of the year and 2017 state champion with the wildcats, has left an impact on the community that central will never forget.

"He's doing something for us right now that's bigger than even he knows," Central head coach Mike Forbes said.

The motivation Hilliard has sparked into his community is also the place where his biggest fans cheer on the newest LSU Tiger.

"Every time he takes that mound everybody knows he's a local guy from Central high school." Coach Forbes said. That helps us out in the long run with these younger guys who may not be in high school yet to understand that even guys from a small town like central can get there."

"Every time he's warming up in the bullpen we're all typing it up in the group message, Ma'khail's warming up and we'll all turn it on our phones to watch ESPN" admitted Brant Husser former teammate of Hilliard.

Through eight innings this season, Hilliard has not allowed a run in his four appearances at Alex Box Stadium.

His high school coach Mike Forbes described him as a guy with "quiet confidence."

"When he's out there on the mound, I don't think he does anything to show up his opponent's but you can just tell he oozes with confidence," head coach Paul Mainieri said.

At just six-foot and 150 pounds, Hilliard possesses an upper-80's and low 90's fastball, but his best pitch is his wipe out curveball that's generated lots of buzz around LSU.

"I describe it as dominate, I can dominate hitters with that especially when I can spot it up," said Hilliard.

"I faced it a few times, and i just went up there and tried to hit the fast ball because that curveball will freeze you up," smiled Husser.