Lyft service launches in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The popular ride-sharing company Lyft will launch in Baton Rouge Thursday at noon.

Baton Rouge is one of 40 cities across the country where the service will launch this week. Local passengers will be able to download the app and request an affordable ride to their destination.

"From Scotlandville to South Baton Rouge, we look forward to seeing ridesharing grow in the Capital City for years to come," said Jaime Raczka, Lyft's Head of Early Stage Markets and Expansion.

How Lyft Works:

Request: Whether you’re riding solo or with friends, you’ve got options. Just tap request and a driver’s there. Ride: After just a few taps in the Lyft app, a carefully-screened driver will be on their way to you — just set your pickup point. Pay: When the ride ends, just pay and rate your driver through your phone.

To celebrate the launch, new passengers will be able to use the code LYFTLOVE17 to receive $5 off their first Lyft ride.