63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lyft offering NYE discounts in Baton Rouge

2 hours 8 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, December 31 2018 Dec 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 4:59 PM December 31, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - As midnight festivities near the clock, WBRZ wants to remind drivers to practice safe driving on New Years Eve.

Lyft is working with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to reduce drunk driving crashes. 

Five-dollar discounts are available in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and New Orleans. Just use the code "RIDESMARTLA" in the Lyft app.

Louisiana is one of five states that secured funding through Lyft.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days