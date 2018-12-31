63°
Lyft offering NYE discounts in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - As midnight festivities near the clock, WBRZ wants to remind drivers to practice safe driving on New Years Eve.
Lyft is working with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to reduce drunk driving crashes.
Five-dollar discounts are available in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and New Orleans. Just use the code "RIDESMARTLA" in the Lyft app.
Louisiana is one of five states that secured funding through Lyft.
