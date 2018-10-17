Lyft monthly subscription plan now available for riders

NEW ORLEANS - A national rideshare company has released a subscription plan that is now being officered in Louisiana.

Lyft's is now offiering its All Access Subscription Plan nationwide. With the plan, Lyft users can seamlessly set up a monthly payment option for more flexible, convenient, and reliable rides, according to a release from the company

The All Access Subscription Plan "unlocks" more than $450 worth of value:

-$299 for 30 rides up to $15

-Five percent off additional rides

-If a ride exceeds the $15 limit, passengers only pay the difference

-Available across all ride types

-Available in all markets in the U.S.