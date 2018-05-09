Lunchtime trash fire briefly closes local Golden Corral Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Investigators say something thrown into the garbage compactor at a Golden Corral sparked a trash fire around lunch Wednesday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the call on Millerville Greens Boulevard just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters say some trash was accidentally ignited after someone tossed an unknown item into the compactor.

BRFD says the fire was contained to the compactor itself, but a sprinkler did trigger just inside the rear entrance of the business.

Firefighters say the restaurant should be able to reopen soon.