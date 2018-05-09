86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lunchtime trash fire briefly closes local Golden Corral Wednesday

1 hour 44 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 May 09, 2018 4:34 PM May 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Investigators say something thrown into the garbage compactor at a Golden Corral sparked a trash fire around lunch Wednesday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the call on Millerville Greens Boulevard just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters say some trash was accidentally ignited after someone tossed an unknown item into the compactor.

BRFD says the fire was contained to the compactor itself, but a sprinkler did trigger just inside the rear entrance of the business.

Firefighters say the restaurant should be able to reopen soon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days