Lunch bag robbery results in arrest at Wal-Mart

BATON ROUGE - A blue lunch bag and a Yeti cup were worth going to jail over for one man, but a stop at Wal-Mart were all police needed to catch him.

According to the affidavit, Stephan Juarez approached his victim in a parking lot Friday night, waved a gun at them and demanded they "give it up slim."

The victim ran into a nearby business as Juarez returned to the victim's vehicle to take the perviously mentioned items.

Moments later, the victim noticed Juarez's car across the street at Wal-Mart with his stolen items inside.

Juarez went in to the retail store and stole several items in an attempt to disguise himself.

The victim was able to identify Juarez who was then arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

