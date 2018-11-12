Latest Weather Blog
Lucy Parker's game winner in PK's sends LSU to second round of NCAA Tournament
BATON ROUGE -- LSU sophomore defender Lucy Parker stunned the Terriers by making the fifth and deciding kick in a penalty kick shootout, as LSU (13-6-4) knocked off Boston University 2-1 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
LSU will now face No. 6-ranked Southern Cal in the second round to be held Friday, Nov. 16, in Tallahassee, Fla.
LSU goalkeeper Caroline Brockmeier made seven saves in regulation and four more in a penalty shootout to give the Tigers a chance late to seal it.
After missing the first three shots during PK's, LSU got back-to-back goals from Abby Newton and Lucy Parker.
WE'RE HEADED TO TALLAHASSEE!!!@cbrockme puts the team on her back and makes four big saves in PKs and @Lucy_Parker98 finishes it off!— LSU Soccer (@LSUSoccer) November 11, 2018
Boston U. ?????
LSU ?????#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/tk5gOCrIds
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hundreds gather at American Legion Post to honor Veterans
-
LSU commemorates Veterans Day with Memorial Oak Grove rededication
-
Controversy over new Opioid that is 1000 times stronger than Morphine
-
'Stop the violence' parade held to remember and prevent
-
Baton Rouge developers propose realigning Dawson Creek