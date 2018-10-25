Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser promotes event to end kidney disease

BATON ROUGE - Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser spoke with WBRZ about an upcoming event to bring awareness a potentially debilitating kidney disease.

The 2018 Baton Rouge NephCure Walk/5K Fun Run Fall Fest will be held October 27 at A.Z. Young Park. Nungesser is the honorary chair for the event.

According to the NephCure website the event is to bring awareness, support, and funds to find a cure for Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis and the diseases that cause Nephrotic Syndrome.

The event will feature a Halloween costume contest, auction, food, entertainment, and more.

Along with attending the festival, people can also donate to the cause.