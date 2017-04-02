80°
LSUPD investigating spray-painted message on Chi Omega sorority house

April 02, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion
Image: LSU Checkpoint

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department is investigating a spray-painted message that was found on the Chi Omega sorority house located on LSU's campus.

According to a University spokesperson, LSUPD responded to a report of vandalism at 10:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

A picture of the vandalism shows the black spray-paint on the bricks of the house with the message "Kill em all."

LSUPD is currently investigating the incident and says there is no direct threat.

