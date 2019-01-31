60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU worker named statewide entomologist for pest research

3 hours 59 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, January 31 2019 Jan 31, 2019 January 31, 2019 11:26 AM January 31, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana State University agricultural extension service has named an assistant professor a statewide entomologist for research about insect pests of four crops - cotton, corn, soybeans and grain sorghum.
 
An LSU AgCenter news release Wednesday said Sebe Brown has both a master's and a doctorate in entomology from LSU. He says he looks forward to helping growers identify insect pest issues and recommend cost-effective sustainable management strategies. He says Louisiana's subtropical climate lets farmers grow a wide variety of crops but also creates complex challenges for insect control in all field crops.
 
Brown's wife, Kim Pope-Brown, is the AgCenter's pesticide safety coordinator.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days