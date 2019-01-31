60°
LSU worker named statewide entomologist for pest research
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana State University agricultural extension service has named an assistant professor a statewide entomologist for research about insect pests of four crops - cotton, corn, soybeans and grain sorghum.
An LSU AgCenter news release Wednesday said Sebe Brown has both a master's and a doctorate in entomology from LSU. He says he looks forward to helping growers identify insect pest issues and recommend cost-effective sustainable management strategies. He says Louisiana's subtropical climate lets farmers grow a wide variety of crops but also creates complex challenges for insect control in all field crops.
Brown's wife, Kim Pope-Brown, is the AgCenter's pesticide safety coordinator.
