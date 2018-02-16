LSU Women's hoops rolls past Ole Miss, 84-55

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Lady Tigers basketball team posted their largest margin of victory this season in a blow-out win over Ole Miss 84-55 on Thursday night at the Maravich Center.

Senior Raigyne Louis led the Tigers in scoring with 25 points and broke into the LSU history books as she is now tenth ranked in all-time scoring for the Lady Tiger program.

LSU is now 17-7 (9-4 SEC) on the season and now in a five-way tie for third place in the SEC standings.

There were four Tigers in double figures scoring, Ayana Mitchell and Chloe Jackson each added 16 points while Jaelyn Richard-Harris poured in 11 points on 3-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc.

The Lady Tigers will return to action Sunday night in a showdown with the Arkansas Razorbacks at the Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas at 2 p.m. CT.