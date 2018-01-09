53°
LSU Women's Gymnastics ranked #1 in the nation
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Women's Gymnastics team has risen to the number one spot in the country after a convincing win over Arkansas in the team's season opener.
On Friday, the then #3 Tigers post a score of 197.150 to beat Arkansas at the Pete Maravich Center. The meeting extended their season-opening win-streak to in dual meets to six.
Junior Sarah Finnegan led the way for the squad with an outstanding all-around score of 39.650 for a new career high.
The latest rankings, released by the NCAA on Tuesday showed the Tigers had leapfrogged into first place after the season opener.
Latest women's gymnastics rankings— NCAA (@NCAA) January 9, 2018
1. LSU
2. Utah
3. Central Michigan
4. UCLA
5. Michigan
6-25: https://t.co/BgcsA2uE9g pic.twitter.com/Catlr6QOUz