LSU Women's Basketball gets back on track with 10-point win over Missouri

BATON ROUGE- Coming off a loss to Mississippi State, the LSU Women's Basketball team returned to action on Monday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against Missouri.

Ayanna Mitchell finished with 17 points, and 12 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the season as the Lady Tigers knocked off Missouri 61-51 at home.

Faustine Aifuwa, Shanice Norton and Khayla Pointer all chipped in 10 points each as the LSU shot 51.2 percent from the floor in the win.

LSU moves to 16-7 on the season and 5-4 in league.

Up next the Lady Tigers host Arkansas on Thursday.