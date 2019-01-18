LSU women's basketball drops home game to Kentucky

The LSU women’s basketball dug too deep of a hole at the start of their home game against 16th ranked Kentucky to climb out of and lost 64-60 on Thursday night in the Maravich Center.

With LSU trailing 21-5 in the first quarter guard Jaelyn Richard-Harris knocked down back to back to back threes to get the Lady Tigers back in shouting distance. Over the course of the next three quarters LSU would pull even with Kentucky and eventually take the lead in the fourth quarter.

Tied at 60 in the final minutes of the game Kentucky knocked down a three-pointer for the lead and LSU did not get a shot on goal in their final two possessions.

“We have to make sure that we as a team take full responsibility for our lack of coming ready and getting into the game,” said LSU head coach Nikki Fargas.

Faustine Aifuwa scored a career-high 19 points, Richard-Harris finished with 16 points.

Ayana Mitchell added 14 points and 10 rebounds to record her ninth double-double of the season.

LSU dropped to 11-6 overall and 2-3 in SEC play and will now head out on the road to face Alabama on Sunday, Jan. 20 with tip-off set for 1 p.m. on the SEC Network.