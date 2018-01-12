LSU women's basketball drops game to Alabama

photo credit: The Advocate

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The LSU women’s basketball team dropped its second-straight game on the road by a score of 65-51 against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Coleman Coliseum Thursday.

The Lady Tigers fell to 10-5 (2-2 SEC) with the loss while Alabama improved to 13-4 (3-1 SEC).

Raigyne Louis led all scorers with 15 points and added three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Chloe Jackson followed with 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and a career-high six steals. Jaelyn-Richard Harris added a season-high 10 points, going 2-for-2 from behind the arc.

In the final quarter, the Lady Tigers struggled to get anything going offensively, making only two shots from the field as Alabama ended the final four minutes of the game on a 13-0 run to seal the game.

The Lady Tigers stay on the road with a game at Florida on Sunday, Jan. 14 in Gainesville.