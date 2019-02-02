47°
LSU wins second straight meet 197.150-195.375 over NC State

Friday, February 01 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- The LSU Gymnastics team continued their winning ways on Friday defeating NC State 197.150-195.375 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers jumped out to a quick lead after the first rotation. Sarah Finnegan kicked things off with a 9.875 on vault while Kennedi Edney closed the rotation with a strong 9.95 in the anchor spot.

Both McKenna Kelley and Sarah Edwards scored 9.85's as the Tigers finished with a 49.325 team score.

In the second rotation, Edney, and Lexie Priessman finished with 9.90's while Sarah Finnegan locked up a 9.95 to finish the rotation.

Finnegan followed up with 9.95 on beam as the Tigers had a team score of 147.925 after three rotations. Reagan Campbell and Kennedi Edney both earned 9.825's.

The Tigers struggled on floor as Ruby Harrold scored a 9.025 after multiple falls. Finnegan and Kelley would pick up the slack with scores of 9.875 and 9.975.

The Tigers will now head on the road to face Kentucky in Lexington at 7:30 on Friday, February 8.

