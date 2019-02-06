71°
LSU wins big on National Signing Day

Wednesday, February 06 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU landed a number of major recruits on National Signing Day Wednesday.

Throughout the day star high school athletes around the state announced which college they would land at. Reports said 19 players signed early, giving LSU the number six recruiting class in the country heading into the day

Among the new signees Wednesday was Devonta Lee, a four-star wide receiver out of Amite High.

Coach Ed Orgeron will hold a press conference to recap the 2019 signing class at 4 p.m.

