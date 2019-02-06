LSU wins big on National Signing Day

BATON ROUGE - LSU landed a number of major recruits on National Signing Day Wednesday.

Throughout the day star high school athletes around the state announced which college they would land at. Reports said 19 players signed early, giving LSU the number six recruiting class in the country heading into the day

Among the new signees Wednesday was Devonta Lee, a four-star wide receiver out of Amite High.

Hold that Tiger! Congrats to Amite's own Devonta Lee on signing to play football with LSU! Donna and I are looking forward to the many great things you will do on and off the field for #LSU and Louisiana. #TangiProud #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/I8uP9byums — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) February 6, 2019

Coach Ed Orgeron will hold a press conference to recap the 2019 signing class at 4 p.m.

