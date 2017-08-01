LSU will have two No. 18s in 2017

Image via LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE – LSU will have two players wearing the number 18 on their jerseys this season, the team announced on Sunday.

Senior J.D. Moore will join defensive end Christian LaCouture in wearing the number. LaCouture was presented with the jersey during the spring. Moore was presented his jersey at team meeting on Sunday night.

"The team has a number of guys who would be a perfect fit to wear No. 18 for the Tigers and I am very proud that both Christian and J.D. will get a chance to do that, " LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "The leadership they have shown makes them both a great choice."

Moore has been serving as the starting fullback for the Tigers for the past two years. Moore carries a 3.9 GPA in architecture, according to the university.

LaCouture is one of the senior leaders on LSU's defense as he enters his third season as a starter on the defensive front for the Tigers. LaCouture, who graduated in August 2016 with a degree in sports administration has racked up 86 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks during his career.

LSU's number 18 jersey tradition was born in 2003 when quarterback Matt Mauck led the Tigers to their first national title in football since 1958. Moore and LaCouture join an impressive list of previous No. 18s for the Tigers, including Mauck (2001-03), running back Jacob Hester (2004-07), tight end Richard Dickson (2008-09), running back Richard Murphy (2010), safety Brandon Taylor (2011), defensive tackle Bennie Logan (2012), linebacker Lamin Barrow (2013), running back Terrance Magee (2014) and cornerback Tre'Davious White (2015-16).