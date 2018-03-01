LSU, Waters force OT, lose 83-74 on the road at South Carolina

Columbia, SC - Tremont Waters yet again hits a game-tying three in the final seconds to force overtime, but the Tigers offense goes silent in OT as LSU falls South Carolina 83-74.

Waters leading the charge with 19 points for the Tiger including the shot to make it a 72-72 ball game before LSU put up just two points from Brandon Sampson in overtime.

Will Wade's Tigers showed fight taking a 36-34 lead early in the second half, but the South Carolina shooters took over late to lead by as many as 15 points in the second half.

The Gamecocks lead shrunk to just 2 with 4:50 to go with Waters leading LSU on a 15-2 run before hitting the game-tying three with .05 seconds to left in regulation.

With the loss at South Carolina, LSU falls to 16-11 on the season and 7-10 in the SEC.

The Tigers return home for senior night against Mississippi State on Saturday at 12 p.m. before gearing up for the SEC Tournament in St. Louis next week.