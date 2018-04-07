Latest Weather Blog
LSU walks off in classic 19 inning marathon over Ole Miss, 2-1
Baton Rouge, LA - LSU softball broke the record for the longest game in program history tonight at Tiger Park. It took all 19 innings, but LSU's Amanda Doyle finally ended the game with a shallow blooper to right that scored Tayrn Anotine for a walk off 2-1 win over Ole Miss.
LSU starter Allie Walljasper pitched nearly three full games. She tallied 237 total pitches in the ball game and was virtually un-hittable most of the night. During one stretch she retired 23 of 26 batters. More impressively she sat down 14 straight rebels between the 13th and 17th inning.
Ole Miss pitcher Kaitlin Lee also went the distance matching Walljasper in the circle throwing 19 innings.
Tonights game marked the eighth time this year LSU has played extra innings.
Next up, LSU will return for game two of the series versus Ole Miss on Saturday, April 7 at 6 p.m. CT.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police identify suspected fake Uber driver who assaulted LSU students
-
Handful ticketed, police on alert over city-wide paintball fight
-
Grant could put Denham Springs' 'Antique Village' on the national map
-
Baton Rouge community center hosts its first teen job fair
-
Deputies cite truck driver responsible for pulling power lines down across I-12...
Sports Video
-
Arden Key's comeback story: 'Your view of me is different now'
-
Former LSU Tiger Derrius Guice breaks down Tigers annual Pro Day
-
Arden Key discusses what NFL Scouts have asked him
-
Southern's Danny Johnson leads Jags 2018 pro day
-
LSU's Arden Key gears up for pro day, Russel Gage hopes to...