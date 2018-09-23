72°
LSU uses specially trained K-9's to detect bombs

By: Earl Phelps

BATON ROUGE- The newest members of the LSU's Police Force are exactly your regular police assistants.

"These dogs love to be petted," said K-9 Officer Kim Bass.

Don't let the friendly demeanor fool you these labrador retrievers are checking people for explosives before the game.

"These dogs are actually working when they are out there interacting with the fans and students," said Bass.

Jazz and Weeks are apart of the universities K-9 force. The force has two more bomb dogs along with two narcotic K-9's. The difference between these dogs and Jazz and Weeks is they are called Vapor Wake Canines.

They able to track explosives, but they can follow the person that is carrying the bomb in a crowd.

"It started in the military, suicide bombers, and law enforcement just recently moved to that," LSU Police Chef, Bart Thompson also says the dogs, can track explosives on moving targets.

"It tracks the odor that the explosive device puts out, and it allows them to follow that person that may have an explosive on their person," said Thompson.

Jazz and Weeks will be many sporting events as well as their daily routines of patrolling campus.

