LSU upsets No. 14 Texas A&M 80-78

The LSU Lady Tigers picked up their fourth top 25 win of the season on Sunday, upsetting #14 Texas A&M 80-78.

LSU guards Chloe Jackson and Raigyne Louis scored a combined 53 points to improve the Tigers to 8-4 overall in conference play.

Next up the Lady Tigers will return to action next Friday at home against Ole Miss, tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.