LSU-UCF tops Sports Illustrated list of must-watch bowl games

BATON ROUGE - The Tigers may not be in the College Football Playoff picture, but that won't stop them from having one the most anticipated bowl games of the year.

Sports Illustrated has released its rankings of the upcoming college football bowl games. It ranks all 37 games from least to most exciting, and LSU's Fiesta Bowl matchup with UCF has made it to the top of that list.

The Tigers are looking to end the undefeated Knights' 25-game winning streak, which they have held onto throughout the past two seasons. While LSU will be without Greedy Williams, who declared for the NFL draft over the weekend, mainstays like Devin White and Grant Delpit will likely be there to help the Purple and Gold knock off the Knights.

Other top-billed games include the Washington-Ohio State Rose Bowl at number two and the Michigan and Florida's Peach Bowl appearance at number three.

The Fiesta Bowl kicks off in Glendale, Arizona at noon on New Year's Day.