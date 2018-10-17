LSU-trained surgeon, girlfriend charged in additional rape cases

NEWPORT BEACH, Cali. - A California surgeon who received his medical training at LSU is facing new charges after more alleged victims have come forward.

Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley were arrested last month after they were accused of assault by at least two women. CNN reports that on Wednesday it was revealed Robicheaux is facing five new charges, while Riley is facing three additional charges. Both pleaded not guilty to the accusations.

In September, investigators said they found multiple videos on Robicheaux's phone which appeared to show numerous women intoxicated by anesthesia or other means, "beyond the ability to consent or resist" and "barely responsive" to his sexual advances.

After prosecutors charged the pair last month, they said they received leads to more than a dozen possible additional victims.

Orange County prosecutors have also added kidnapping charges against both of them.

"We believe if the defendants met the victims in a public place, drugged them while in that public place, and relocated them back to their home after their victims were rendered incapable of consent, with the intent to sexually assault their prey -- that's kidnapping," District Attorney Tony Rackauckas stated.

Rackauckas says the investigation now spans roughly 20 years, including Robicheaux's time in college and grad school.

Bail was set at $1 million each. Their pre-trial hearing is scheduled for January 18.

If convicted on all charges, each could face a life sentence.

Robicheaux once appeared in a reality TV show called "Online Dating Rituals of the American Male." He was also an undergraduate at Louisiana State University and graduated from its medical school in 2007.