LSU Track star Aleia Hobbs happy she could represent her home state of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE- Coming off of a record breaking season that included taking home NCAA titles in both the 100m and the 4-by-1 relay, Aleia Hobs will go down as one of the most accomplished sprinters in NCAA history.



Going 15-0 in her 2 primary races this season, hobbs was named the us women's outdoor track athlete of the year and is a semi-finalist for the bowerman. U.S. Collegiate track and fields top honor.

"To actually be a semifinalist, is a really amazing feeling and I was on the list pretty much every list that came out so that's another thing that kind of motivated me," said Hobbs. " had to keep on running fast to stay on the list. So to be on it is really a blessing."

Hobbs also says representing her state is another motivating factor, as she wants to show other Louisiana athletes that you can achieve success while staying close to home.

Fortunately hobbs is not representing alone, as she runs alongside her longtime friend Mikiah Briscoe who she has been running with since they were 9-years-old.



"To be able to represent Louisiana on the stage that we have, I mean it really just shows that although we don't have the quantity, we have the quality of athletes here in Louisiana," said Briscoe. "It just feels good for the future generations to see us do good at lsu and hopefully they see I can stay home and still get the training I need to be successful."

"A lot of people say Texas has the best athletes, and different states. I'm just happy that we can prove that you can really do anything you want to do. A lot of people look up to me and I'm glad I can be that person," said Hobbs.

As for the USA Track and Field Championships, the duo will both compete in the 100 meter dash to wrap up their season before beginning their pro careers.