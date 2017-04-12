63°
LSU top scorer Blakeney entering NBA draft

April 12, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE - LSU guard and leading scorer Antonio Blakeney says he's declaring for this summer's NBA draft after two seasons with the Tigers.

Blakeney, who announced his decision in a written statement released by LSU on Tuesday night, leaves the Tigers shortly after the hiring of coach Will Wade.

Wade, who previously coached VCU, came to LSU after the firing of Johnny Jones, who coached the Tigers the previous five seasons.

Blakeney, a sophomore, averaged 17.2 points this season. He arrived at LSU as a highly regarded recruit, having been named Florida Mr. Basketball while with Oak Ridge High School.

Blakeney says he appreciates the opportunity LSU gave him and that leaving is "bittersweet," but says he's also decided it's time for him to "take the next step" in his basketball career.

