LSU to wear uniforms saluting fallen WWI heroes Saturday

2 hours 54 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, October 18 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington
Photo: LSU Football

BATON ROUGE- This weekend, LSU's football team will emerge from the locker room in Death Valley with special uniforms that salute the past.

LSU Football posted to Twitter, stating the players will commemorate the century mark of the Silent Season in 1918.

During that time, players hung up their cleats to serve their country in WWI. In honor of those who did not return, thirty trees were planted in the Memorial Oak Grove.

The uniforms will have intricate detail, including the absence of name plates on the backs of their jerseys to pay respect for the unknown soldiers lost from the LSU community.

Look for the Tigers' new jerseys this weekend as they pay homage to heroes.

