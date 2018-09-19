79°
LSU to unveil statue honoring local football legend Billy Cannon

Wednesday, September 19 2018
BATON ROUGE - LSU says a statue honoring the university's sole Heisman Trophy winner, Billy Cannon, will make its debut ahead of the upcoming home game against Ole Miss.

According to a release from the athletic department, the monument will be revealed Friday, Sept. 28, the night before the Tigers host the Rebels in Tiger Stadium.

Cannon, who passed away earlier this year, led LSU to the 1958 national championship and the following year won the Heisman Trophy as the top player in college football. Cannon remains LSU's only Heisman Trophy winner. His No. 20 jersey was retired by the university in 1959.

The statue unveiling is open to the public and will take place starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Championship Plaza, which is located on the west side of Tiger Stadium in lot 101. The statue will serve as the centerpiece of an area dedicated to honoring many of LSU's football accomplishments.

