LSU to unveil statue honoring legendary player Billy Cannon

BATON ROUGE - LSU will unveil a statue honoring one of the university's greatest football players.

Billy Cannon led LSU to the 1958 national championship. The following year, he won the Heisman Trophy as the top player in college football. Last month, the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame made the unanimous decision to build the statue.

"It's fitting that Dr. Cannon will be first and, so far, the only football player at LSU immortalized in this way," said Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva. "He and the 1958 team helped put LSU football on the map as a national powerhouse."

Cannon died in May of this year at the age of 80.

Billy Cannon passed away peacefully in his home early Sunday morning. He was 80 years old. The entire #LSU family mourns with the Cannons and his loved ones. He will never be forgotten. #20 pic.twitter.com/pCcCbPTmEG — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) May 20, 2018

The statue unveiling is open to the public and will start at 6:30 p.m. at Championship Plaza.